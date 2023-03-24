Man found without vital signs on Bow River ice near downtown Calgary

The Calgary Fire Department pulled a man off the ice of the Bow River Friday morning but his chances of survival remain up in the air.

According to CFD officials, emergency crews were called to a spot on the river just upstream of the Louise Bridge (Tenth Street S.W.) at around 7:30 a.m. after a passerby reported someone "sleeping" on the ice.

Firefighters located the man and, after determining he had no vital signs, began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him on shore.

EMS confirms the man, who is in his mid-20s, was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life-threatening condition. There was no indication that the man had been in the water or had suffered any traumatic injuries.