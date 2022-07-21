Man in hospital after possible drive-by shooting in northeast Calgary

A man is recovering in hospital tonight after he was shot in what police say was a daytime drive-by in northeast Calgary.

At around 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, officers were called to the 4000 block of Greenview Drive N.E. for reports of gunfire.

Paramedics located the victim nearby in serious condition.

Apparently, the victim was assisted from where he was shot to a strip mall parking lot outside a Rona store, where they called for help.

There have been no arrests.

This is a developing story…