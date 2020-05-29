Man in life threatening condition following motorcycle crash
Published Friday, May 29, 2020 8:16PM MDT Last Updated Friday, May 29, 2020 8:53PM MDT
A man is in life-threatening condition following an accident at Deerfoot and Stoney Trail Friday afternoon
CALGARY -- A man is in life-threatening condition after a motorcycle crash at northbound Deerfoot at Stoney Trail Friday afternoon.
The incident took place around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Police closed westbound Stoney Trail off the ramp from northbound Deerfoot.
There were no other injuries reported.
