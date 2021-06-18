CALGARY -- One person was stabbed Friday night near the 8th Street LRT platform downtown.

A man in his 30s was stabbed in the chest just before 8 p.m. and sent to hospital in serious life-threatening condition, according to EMS.

The man approached transit security to report that he had been stabbed in the chest.

The suspect is still at large

There's no word on whether the suspect knew the victim.

This is a developing story…