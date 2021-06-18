Advertisement
Man in serious condition following stabbing near LRT platform downtown
Published Friday, June 18, 2021 10:00PM MDT Last Updated Friday, June 18, 2021 10:10PM MDT
A man is in serious, life-threatening condition after being stabbed near the 8th Street LRT platform on Seventh Avenue Friday night
A man in his 30s was stabbed in the chest just before 8 p.m. and sent to hospital in serious life-threatening condition, according to EMS.
The man approached transit security to report that he had been stabbed in the chest.
The suspect is still at large
There's no word on whether the suspect knew the victim.
This is a developing story…