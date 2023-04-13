Man injured in stabbing aboard Calgary Transit bus

Police are investigating a stabbing aboard a Calgary Transit bus on Thursday morning.

Investigators say the incident was between a man and a teenage boy, and happened on a bus near the Rundle LRT Station around 9:30 a.m.

According to police, a verbal fight between the two escalated and became physical, resulting in the man being stabbed.

The victim was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Police are searching for the teen, but haven't released a description of the suspect.

The stabbing comes one day after a shooting on a moving Calgary Transit bus downtown that left one man with life-threatening injuries.