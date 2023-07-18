Man last seen in Forest Lawn reported missing by family
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man who has gone missing from the community of Forest Lawn.
Travis McDuffie, 32, was reported missing by his family on Saturday.
Police say while they have received reports of possible sightings of McDuffie at several businesses in the 3200 to 5100 blocks of 17 Avenue S.E., they're hoping anyone who knows of his whereabouts will call them.
McDuffie is described as being 5'9" tall and approximately 143 pounds with a slim build, blue eyes and brown hair.
He has a tattoo on his right arm that reads "Summer," a tattoo on his left arm that reads "Tyler," a Pac-Man tattoo on his left leg and a triangular tribal tattoo on the right side of his chest.
Anyone with information on McDuffie is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.
