'Man of Vision' watercolour celebrates the life of former Piikani Nation chief

A local painting celebrating a former Piikani icon has been donated to the nation.

The work, done by artist Jeanette McClelland-Brookes, honours the life of former Chief Nelson Small Legs.

It'll be hung in the nation's newly-renovated council chambers.

"He was very, very important," McClelland-Brookes said. "His family meant so much and he himself, and the kind of bond that we had."

“Man of Vision” is a watercolour depicting the chief on his horse, overlooking the land.

It was done "sometime 30 or 40 years ago," according to the artist.

Troy Knowlton, who is the nation's current chief, was on hand to accept the donation on Friday.

"(Small Legs) was a very assertive, aggressive leader," Knowlton told CTV News. "He carried with him this aura of authority but also caring."

"When I see the art, I hear his voice and I see his demeanour."

The painting was unveiled and bannock was shared inside a Silvera for Seniors supported living building where McLelland lives.

She's neighbours with donor Pauline Dempsey, who is a past volunteer of the women’s group for Piikani Nation.