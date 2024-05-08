Man suffers second-degree burns in dumpster fire: CFD

The Calgary Fire Department says a man suffered burns to 25 per cent of his body in a dumpster fire in Bridgeland/Riverside.

Just before 6 a.m., crews responded to 204 Ninth St. N.E. for reports of a building fire.

When they arrived, they discovered the fire was inside a dumpster.

As they worked to put it out, they found a man who had been burned in the blaze.

The victim was taken to hospital by EMS in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.