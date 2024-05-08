CALGARY
    • Nanton, Alta., grain elevators awarded $5K in national competition

    Nanton's Alberta Wheat Pool grain elevators were granted historic designations back in 2022.
    They didn't win the top prize, but a group fighting to preserve Nanton's three historic grain elevators did earn some money to help their cause.

    The iconic structures were among the finalists for National Trust's Next Great Save competition, which invited heritage groups from all over Canada to ptich why they deserved $50,000 to protect, adapt and renew their site.

    The nearly 100-year-old Our Lady of Mercy Heritage Church in Aguathuna, N.L., placed first overall, while Kirkland Lake's LaSalle Theatre in Ontario placed second.

    Nanton's grain elevators secured third place with 32,574 votes, winning $5,000 as a result.

    "Provincially designated as historic sites in 2022, a small group of volunteers has been working tirelessly to restore and repurpose the site. With your help, we will be able to begin restoration and paint our two former Alberta Wheat Pool beauties," said a website created to support the campaign.

    "We are also working to ensure the property is secured and carry out several vital studies which are necessary to stabilize the structure."

    Coleman, Alta.'s Roxy Theatre placed fourth with 22,137 votes.

