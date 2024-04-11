CALGARY
    • Man sent to hospital with serious burns following apartment fire

    One person is in hospital after a fire in a four-storey apartment building forced dozens of residents to out of their homes Wednesday night.

    Fire crews were dispatched to the building on Country Village Park in Coventry Hills around 11:15 p.m. after an alarm went off.

    Heavy smoke was coming from a unit on the second floor by the time firefighters arrived.

    Once firefighters gained entry, they found a man in his mid-30s in the bedroom with serious burns. He was taken to hospital by EMS.

    All 60 units of the building had to be evacuated as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

    The fire department said the unit where the fire started is heavily damaged with smoke and water. The unit below it is damaged from water and the units beside it have minor smoke damage.

    Residents in the non-damaged units have since been allowed to return.

    Fire crews are expected to stay at the building throughout Thursday morning as investigators work on determining a cause.

