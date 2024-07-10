Man sentenced in 2021 hit-and-run that killed 21-year-old pedestrian

A man who struck and killed a 21-year-old man at a busy intersection back in 2021 has been sentenced.

Damon Wilson, 32, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm and failing to remain at the scene.

Blade Crow Pantherbone was hit while waiting to cross the street at Glenmore Trail and Macleod Trail S.W., near Chinook Centre.

His girlfriend and 13-month-old daughter were injured.

Wilson was ordered to serve a four-year, eight-month sentence.