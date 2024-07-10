CALGARY
Calgary

    • Man sentenced in 2021 hit-and-run that killed 21-year-old pedestrian

    The Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary, Alta., Monday, March 11, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh The Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary, Alta., Monday, March 11, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Share

    A man who struck and killed a 21-year-old man at a busy intersection back in 2021 has been sentenced.

    Damon Wilson, 32, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm and failing to remain at the scene.

    Blade Crow Pantherbone was hit while waiting to cross the street at Glenmore Trail and Macleod Trail S.W., near Chinook Centre.

    His girlfriend and 13-month-old daughter were injured.

    Wilson was ordered to serve a four-year, eight-month sentence.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ellen DeGeneres is 'done' after her Netflix special

    Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she's ready to tap out of performing. The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News