Man taken to hospital following Monday morning assault in southeastern Calgary
Published Monday, September 6, 2021 11:06AM MDT
A man was taken to hospital for treatment following an alleged assault early Monday morning in southeast Calgary
CALGARY -- A man was taken to hospital early Monday morning after an assault in southeast Calgary.
A spokesperson for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) confirmed they were called to the 2000 block of 13 Ave. S.E. around 2:30 a.m. Monday, to treat a person in medical distress.
A man was transported to hospital in stable, non life-threatening condition.
No other details were available.
This is a developing story…