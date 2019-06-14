Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested
Vernon Pelletier was reported missing on June 3 but police say he has been found and rearrested. (Supplied)
Published Friday, June 14, 2019 11:19AM MDT
Calgary police have found and arrested a 24-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he disappeared earlier this month.
Officials issued a public alert on June 3 when they learned Vernon Pelletier left the halfway house where he was placed to serve the rest of his sentence from a 2012 manslaughter conviction.
Police say Pelletier was found and arrested, but have not released any further information about his disappearance or where he was found.