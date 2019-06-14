Calgary police have found and arrested a 24-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he disappeared earlier this month.

Officials issued a public alert on June 3 when they learned Vernon Pelletier left the halfway house where he was placed to serve the rest of his sentence from a 2012 manslaughter conviction.

Police say Pelletier was found and arrested, but have not released any further information about his disappearance or where he was found.