The people who live in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Marlborough say they aren't surprised to hear that a shooting took place at a house on their street.

Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Marlyn Place N.E. at about 2:00 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the victim, a man in his 20s, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital in serious, life threatening condition but officials confirm he has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Three people were arrested at the scene and police say they aren't looking for anyone else at this time.

Many people who live on the street say they saw the ambulances and police cars pull up to the home very early in the morning.

"They were looking up and down the cul-de-sac with their lights and everything," says Katie McDonald.

McDonald says she's seen people coming and going constantly from the home.

"I know that throughout the night, there's constantly cars coming and going. The lights are always on."

Another woman, Taija Logan, says it's disappointing to see this sort of situation in her community, especially because it's the neighbourhood that she grew up in.

"There's high activity in that house. Lots of people in and out, mainly that. Lots of fighting, lots of yelling. There's probably like 10 different cars that pull up to the house a day."

She says that news of the shooting has her very concerned.

"I brought my kids in the house and I won't let them outdoors today because there's obviously going to be a lot of activity here today, so I don't really want them to see it."

Logan says the shooting at the home doesn't surprise her either.

"I was hoping that it would never come to this but I kinda had a feeling that it was going to."

Claire and Anthony Frayn just moved to the area from Forest Lawn about a year ago, hoping to get away from situations like this.

They say they've had to the call the police themselves because of the things they saw happen there.

"Just two weeks ago, there was a fight on the front lawn with, like, three people; there was a two by four involved," Claire says.

Anthony says a man was being assaulted so they had to call for help.

"He was getting beat by a woman on the ground and then that guy came out with a two by four to join in, I guess, and then he got up and booked it at that point. It's been a trouble house."

Claire says situations like the shooting early Sunday aren't new for them, but that doesn't make it any easier to take.

"There's that one house that no one wants on their street. That's what that house is," Claire says.

The iinvestigation is ongoing and no formal charges have been laid.