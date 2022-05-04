May the 4th be with you: 'One-Man Star Wars Trilogy' coming to Airdrie

Canadian actor Charles Ross will be visiting Airdrie on Friday to present his one-man Star Wars show at the Bert Church Theatre.

One-Man Star Wars Trilogy is both written and performed by Ross, who has been doing the show for 20 years.

"I first-ever did it in Toronto at the Toronto Fringe Festival," Ross said.

He also toured throughout Alberta putting on the play for Edmonton's Evergreen Theatre.

"I went to Chicago to do One-Man Star Wars in 2003 and Lucas Film found out about the show and they didn't kill me or replace me with an android," he joked. "They wanted to know what I was doing, I sent them a video of what I do, and I went and did one of their big conventions."

Now, years later, Ross performs mostly in North American but tends to spend plenty of time in the U.K. too.

Not only does he perform his Star Wars show, but also One-Man Lord of the Rings, One-Man Avengers, One-Man Stranger Things, One-Man Batman and One-Man Pride and Prejudice.

"I have done four different continents, 14 different countries, 4,000 shows," he said.

When asked what it is about Star Wars that audiences seem to connect to, Ross said it's just relatable content.

"Who wouldn't find that story inspiring? That you could actually have adventure, be tasked with affecting great social change – not knowing how to do it, but finding that you have the power to do it – all the while with aliens and lasers and spaceships."

"It's pure escapism," he added. "It's just a simple story that everybody can access and find the part that they relate to."

Even if you have never seen Star Wars or haven't watched it in a long time Ross says it's still a show you'll enjoy.

"This has got to be the most economical ways to be educated or completely refreshed in all things Star Wars. One man on stage, no costume, no set, no props to get dazzled by, just me telling the main story."

"And you can see it all within one hour," he added.

"You're never going to get more bang for your buck, and I guarantee that even if you don't like Star Wars you're going to be entertained.

Ross says Palpatine, known also by his Sith name Darth Sidious or simply as the Emperor, is his favorite character.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7:30 p.m., are available online for $39.33.

His One-Man Lord of the Rings show is being performed the next night at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on Ross you can visit his website.