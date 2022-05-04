May the 4th be with you: 'One-Man Star Wars Trilogy' coming to Airdrie
Canadian actor Charles Ross will be visiting Airdrie on Friday to present his one-man Star Wars show at the Bert Church Theatre.
One-Man Star Wars Trilogy is both written and performed by Ross, who has been doing the show for 20 years.
"I first-ever did it in Toronto at the Toronto Fringe Festival," Ross said.
He also toured throughout Alberta putting on the play for Edmonton's Evergreen Theatre.
"I went to Chicago to do One-Man Star Wars in 2003 and Lucas Film found out about the show and they didn't kill me or replace me with an android," he joked. "They wanted to know what I was doing, I sent them a video of what I do, and I went and did one of their big conventions."
Now, years later, Ross performs mostly in North American but tends to spend plenty of time in the U.K. too.
Not only does he perform his Star Wars show, but also One-Man Lord of the Rings, One-Man Avengers, One-Man Stranger Things, One-Man Batman and One-Man Pride and Prejudice.
"I have done four different continents, 14 different countries, 4,000 shows," he said.
When asked what it is about Star Wars that audiences seem to connect to, Ross said it's just relatable content.
"Who wouldn't find that story inspiring? That you could actually have adventure, be tasked with affecting great social change – not knowing how to do it, but finding that you have the power to do it – all the while with aliens and lasers and spaceships."
"It's pure escapism," he added. "It's just a simple story that everybody can access and find the part that they relate to."
Even if you have never seen Star Wars or haven't watched it in a long time Ross says it's still a show you'll enjoy.
"This has got to be the most economical ways to be educated or completely refreshed in all things Star Wars. One man on stage, no costume, no set, no props to get dazzled by, just me telling the main story."
"And you can see it all within one hour," he added.
"You're never going to get more bang for your buck, and I guarantee that even if you don't like Star Wars you're going to be entertained.
Ross says Palpatine, known also by his Sith name Darth Sidious or simply as the Emperor, is his favorite character.
Tickets for the show, which starts at 7:30 p.m., are available online for $39.33.
His One-Man Lord of the Rings show is being performed the next night at 7:30 p.m.
For more information on Ross you can visit his website.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals promise to protect abortion access in Canada, but aren't clear yet on how
Access to safe and legal abortions will be protected in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday. But the Liberal government is not yet clear on exactly what that will mean in action.
Foul play not suspected in the deaths of four cadets at Kingston's Royal Military College
Investigators say there is no reason to suspect 'foul play from an outside source' in the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
Complaining that the West is 'stuffing Ukraine with weapons,' Russia bombarded railroad stations and other supply-line points across the country, as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war Wednesday by proposing a ban on oil imports, a crucial source of revenue.
Launch national pharmacare with free birth control, NDP pitches
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says the government should launch pharmacare with free access to birth control, including the morning-after pill.
New details emerge about the relationship between an Alabama inmate and corrections officer as search continues
As the search continues for a fugitive inmate and the Alabama corrections officer who allegedly helped him escape, new details are emerging about the pair's relationship and the officer's apparent preparations for their getaway.
'Welcome to the new normal': Airport, passport delays expected to last into summer, expert says
As eager Canadians look to travel following two years of pandemic restrictions, one expert says long wait times for renewed passports and at airports will be the 'new normal' for those taking vacations this summer.
COVID: mRNA vaccines highly effective for people with immune-related inflammatory diseases, study finds
COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are highly effective in protecting people with immune-related inflammatory diseases against hospitalization and death for the Alpha and Delta variants, a new Canadian study suggests.
Parks Canada returns Chief Poundmaker's staff to family
Parks Canada has transferred a staff ascribed to Chief Poundmaker from a collection of historical objects under the agency's care.
Nova Scotia gunman's estranged brother called him paranoid and dark
After the older brother he had met for the first time 10 years earlier killed 22 Nova Scotians in 2020, a Massachusetts man described his sibling to police as paranoid and said heharboured dark thoughts.
Edmonton
-
Ex-staffer to ask court to make Alberta premier testify in wrongful dismissal lawsuit
A former senior Alberta government staffer suing Premier Jason Kenney’s office for what she alleges was wrongful dismissal will be seeking a court order to compel Kenney to testify in the lawsuit.
-
Former northern Alta. teacher accused of filming students in change rooms for years
A man is accused of filming more than 10 students in school change rooms while a teacher in northern Alberta.
-
Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday
Alberta's health minister and chief medical officer of health will give a COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon. Last week, Alberta reported 62 deaths and 1,220 hospitalizations, including 47 patients in ICU.
Vancouver
-
Piano teacher in B.C.'s Okanagan charged with sex offences against a child
A 54-year-old man who provided private piano lessons to children in B.C.'s Okanagan has been charged with sexually assaulting a pupil, and police are searching for more possible victims.
-
8,700 doses of fentanyl seized in B.C. region seeing highest rate of illicit drug overdose
Police in northern B.C. say they've seized a "significant" amount of illicit drugs with an estimated street value in the hundreds of thousands.
-
88,365 people on B.C.'s surgery waitlist as officials outline progress after COVID-19 delays
While B.C. has taken significant steps to address surgical postponements because of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of people remain on waitlists for procedures in the province.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia gunman's estranged brother called him paranoid and dark
After the older brother he had met for the first time 10 years earlier killed 22 Nova Scotians in 2020, a Massachusetts man described his sibling to police as paranoid and said heharboured dark thoughts.
-
Saint John police issue warning after sharp increase in drug-overdose calls
Police in Saint John, N.B., have issued a warning after receiving a sharp increase in calls about drug overdoses.
-
N.L. preparing to welcome planeload of 175 Ukrainian refugees
A plane chartered by the Newfoundland and Labrador government is scheduled to arrive Monday carrying roughly 175 Ukrainian refugees.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Researchers working to confirm sighting of first K pod orca calf in a decade
Researchers in Washington state are working to confirm whether a new baby orca has been born to the K pod of southern resident killer whales, an endangered species whose numbers have dwindled in recent years.
-
B.C. seeks feedback on sweeping plans to restrict rodent poison use
The B.C. government is looking for feedback on its plans to restrict the use of rodenticides, while not outright banning them.
-
Rifflandia festival returning with Lorde, Cypress Hill, Charli XCX
The Rifflandia music festival is set to return to Victoria after a four-year hiatus and it's bringing along some major international acts.
Toronto
-
Gas prices in Ontario will soar to record high this week. This is when that will happen
The average cost of a litre of gas in Ontario will set a new record on Friday, and at least one industry analyst is warning that 'it is going to get a lot more painful for drivers' over the coming weeks.
-
Ontario election officially underway. Here's everything you need to know
The writs have been drawn up and Ontario’s 2022 election is now officially underway.
-
Heartwarming moment Blue Jays fan gives home run ball to young Yankees fan caught on video
A heartwarming moment between a Toronto Blue Jays fan and a young New York Yankees fan during Tuesday night’s game at Rogers Centre was caught on video and is garnering attention from both teams' fan bases.
Montreal
-
Mask mandate to lift in Quebec as of May 14 in most public settings
Quebecers will no longer have to wear masks in public places in order to protect against COVID-19, as of next Saturday.
-
'Our work is never done': Will U.S. anti-abortion sentiment trickle into Quebec?
To Quebecers, the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade may seem worlds away. But there's a fear -- or a hope, depending on who you ask -- that the cultural impact of this decision could trickle into the province.
-
Indigenous people experiencing homelessness in Montreal a 'humanitarian crisis'
Montreal's ombudswoman says the Indigenous people experiencing homelessness in the heart of the city are living a "humanitarian crisis."
Ottawa
-
Foul play not suspected in the deaths of four cadets at Kingston's Royal Military College
Investigators say there is no reason to suspect 'foul play from an outside source' in the deaths of four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.
-
Ottawa gas prices reach record high
Gas prices increased four cents a litre at stations across Ottawa and southern Ontario Wednesday morning to an average of 190.9 cents a litre. Some stations in Ottawa were selling gasoline for 191.9 cents a litre.
-
School bus driver caught going 106 km/h with children on board
A school bus driver in the Ottawa Valley is facing stunt driving charges after police say they drove more than 40 kilometres per hour over the speed limit with children on board.
Kitchener
-
Police investigate death in Brant County
OPP say they were called to Campbell Road, south of Brantford, just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.
-
Ontario COVID-19 numbers 'on right track' if behaviour stays steady: science table head
The scientific director of Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table says Ontario appears to be on the right track and that cases should be declining in the coming weeks if people maintain current behaviour patterns.
-
Charges laid in Cambridge crash involving diesel spill
A 30-year-old Toronto man has been charged after a crash in Cambridge caused a diesel spill Tuesday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Search focuses on river as hunt for missing Sask. boy continues
As the hunt for Frank Young entered its sixteenth day, the search for the boy is focused on the river that runs through the community where he went missing.
-
Police say U.K. teen was responsible for 'swatting' incidents at 3 Saskatoon schools
Police say U.K. teen was responsible for 'swatting' incidents at 3 Saskatoon schools.
-
Parks Canada returns Chief Poundmaker's staff to family
Parks Canada has transferred a staff ascribed to Chief Poundmaker from a collection of historical objects under the agency's care.
Northern Ontario
-
Insecure load on transport leaves trail of destruction along Highway 11
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle near Hearst is facing charges after road signs and a camper trailer were damaged Wednesday morning.
-
Black bear families spotted around Sudbury
In the last couple of weeks, several black bear families have been spotted in residential neighbourhoods around Greater Sudbury.
-
Cost of Sudbury’s Junction East project jumps to over $93M
A special council meeting was held Tuesday night for Sudbury’s Junction East project, which after years of discussion is seeing a price tag that has doubled and size increase. With 13 per cent of the budge committed, the city banking is on financing and government contributions.
Winnipeg
-
Cecil Rhodes School in Winnipeg has a new name
After years of discussion around Cecil Rhodes School's controversial name, the Winnipeg School Division has landed on a new name for the school.
-
Liberals promise to protect abortion access in Canada, but aren't clear yet on how
Access to safe and legal abortions will be protected in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday. But the Liberal government is not yet clear on exactly what that will mean in action.
-
Gas prices rising again in Winnipeg
Winnipeggers can once again expect to pay even more at the pumps.
Regina
-
Sask. health officials investigating recent hepatitis cases
Saskatchewan is investigating recent incidents of hepatitis to determine if they are related to acute cases of "unknown origin" being reported around the world.
-
200 kilograms of commercial explosives stolen southeast of Regina: White Butte RCMP
White Butte RCMP is investigating after approximately 200 kilograms of commercial explosives were stolen from a business in a rural area southeast of Regina, a release said.
-
Search focuses on river as hunt for missing Sask. boy continues
As the hunt for Frank Young entered its sixteenth day, the search for the boy is focused on the river that runs through the community where he went missing.