Mayor hopes Calgary's upcoming water restrictions will have 'no impact' on businesses

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city is hoping upcoming water restrictions will have "no impact" on businesses.

The city will see Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions return from Aug. 26 until Sept. 23, as city crews work to repair 16 new sites on a feeder main affected by a major break two months ago.

Speaking during a public update on Friday, Gondek said there have been questions about how the restrictions will impact indoor water usage for businesses like dentist’s offices, dog groomers and hair stylists.

“We want to have no impact on businesses,” she said. "We will continue to watch what we're doing in terms of water consumption, and I would ask you all to please consider ways – whether you are a business or at home – to reduce your indoor water usage."

Gondek said there have also been questions raised about how the upcoming outdoor water restrictions will affect landscaping businesses, window washers and other businesses that rely on outdoor water usage.

"I can tell you that our city teams are in conversations right now with the types of businesses that rely on outdoor water, and they are coming up with solutions so that those businesses can keep running," Gondek said.

She added that the reason the announcement about the work was made three weeks in advance was so these conversations could happen.

On Friday, the mayor also took time to thank members of the Montgomery and Bowness business improvement areas and Bowness Community Association, who met with Calgary councillors on Thursday to discuss their concerns and what they'd recommend when work to fix the 16 new sites starts.

Gondek encouraged Calgarians to "rally around" businesses in Bowness and Montgomery, which have been greatly impacted by the June water main rupture.

Gondek said Friday the city is considering ways to strengthen a key water main for the long term, including replacing it altogether.

Gondek said in the spring, the city could add a liner or a sleeve to the pipe to strengthen it, or dig alongside it and build an entirely new one.

With files from The Canadian Press