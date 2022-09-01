Medicine Hat man charged after weapons, drugs seized from home
A Medicine Hat man is facing charges after members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) seized fentanyl, methamphetamine and weapons from his home this week.
Officers executed a search warrant at the accused's home in the Southwest Hill area on Tuesday, seizing the following:
- A rifle and ammunition;
- A crossbow;
- A Taser;
- A dart launcher;
- 15 grams of fentanyl;
- 31 grams of methamphetamine; and
- $6,360 in cash.
"What’s most concerning is the home’s proximity to a junior high school," said ALERT Medicine Hat Staff Sgt. Ryan Thorburn in a news release.
"Anytime drugs and weapons mix it poses a threat to public safety and community well-being."
James McNulty, 41, is charged with the following:
- Possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking;
- Careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm;
- Possession of a prohibited weapon; Possession of proceeds of crime; and
- Unauthorized possession of identity documents.
McNulty has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29.
