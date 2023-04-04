Medicine Hat men charged in drug trafficking investigation
Two people are facing charges after a drug bust in Medicine Hat last month that saw investigators seize cocaine, magic mushrooms, methamphetamine and oxycodone.
Officers from Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) searched three properties on March 29 over concerns they were tied to drug trafficking.
During the searches, police seized the following:
- 411 grams of cocaine;
- 132 grams of psilocybin mushrooms;
- 30 grams of methamphetamine;
- 140 pills of oxycodone;
- 411 grams of illicit cannabis products;
- 75 grams of buffing agent; and
- $38,400 cash.
"All three homes were located in residential areas throughout the city and two were in close proximity to elementary schools," said Staff Sgt. Ryan Thorburn in a Monday news release.
Two vehicles were also seized.
A total of 20 drug-related charges have been laid against Jeremy Siegers, 47, and Sean Baker, 51, both of Medicine Hat.
Calgary Top Stories
-
LIVE AT 11:30
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump to be arraigned in historic court moment
Former U.S. President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities Tuesday at a Manhattan courthouse ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign.
LIVE | Live updates as former U.S. president Donald Trump in New York court for arraignment
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in court in New York on Tuesday, a moment that would mark the first president ever to be charged with a crime.
Who is Stormy Daniels and what did she say happened with Trump?
Stormy Daniels featured prominently in a Manhattan grand jury's investigation of Donald Trump. The porn star said they had a sexual encounter in 2006, a year after he married his current wife Melania and more than a decade before the businessman-turned-politician became U.S. president.
Many Canadians can hold off on getting another COVID booster for now: NACI
The latest WHO guidelines say most low-risk, vaccinated and boosted people can hold off on getting another COVID-19 booster for now, and health officials in Canada agree.
Bill C-11: Here's where the government's online streaming legislation stands
The Liberals have spent years trying to pass online streaming legislation and now the current iteration, known as Bill C-11, is on the precipice of passing. Here's a comprehensive explainer outlining everything you need to know about how Bill C-11 got to this point, how the legislation has evolved over successive studies, and what may be ahead.
Former Quebec doctor faces manslaughter charge after patient dies following surgery
Laval police say a former doctor is facing a manslaughter charge after an 84-year-old patient died following a 2019 surgery.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
'He's a war criminal': Elite Putin security officer defects
Gleb Karakulov was an officer in President Vladimir Putin's secretive elite personal security service -- one of the few Russians to flee and go public who have rank, as well as knowledge of intimate details of Putin's life and potentially classified information.
This is how Canadians would spend the proposed grocery rebate
While Canada's recently announced grocery rebate has yet to be implemented, CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians who say they already know how they would spend the extra money. While some would use the rebate to stock up on items that regularly appear on their grocery lists, others hope to splurge on more expensive foods they wouldn't normally buy.
Edmonton
-
LIVE AT 11:30
LIVE AT 11:30 | Alberta hiring 100 more police officers to boost transit safety, battle violent crime
Alberta's provincial government will be announcing new measures to tackle transit safety and violent crime.
-
Alberta waited a month to declare emergency response to oilsands releases: document
The Alberta government waited a month before calling an emergency response to one of the biggest releases of oilsands tailings in the province's history, a leaked document shows.
-
'Brutal, not gentle densification': Windsor Park up in arms over council allowing more development
After hearing from concerned residents, city council approved Monday the rezoning of land in Windsor Park to accommodate a proposed six-storey apartment building with 172 units.
Vancouver
-
UBC urges students and staff to uninstall TikTok app due to security concerns
The University of British Columbia is the latest organization to discourage the use of the TikTok app.
-
Hot pink sculptures on display at Aritzia at centre of U.S. copyright lawsuit
Vancouver-based retailer Aritzia is being sued by a California artist who says the chain has been displaying replicas of his sculptures at stores across North America without his permission.
-
1 man dead after Surrey crash, speed is a factor: RCMP
Speed is believed to be a factor in a fatal crash in Surrey Monday night that disrupted traffic for hours, Mounties say.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. premier King promises 'positive politics' after opposition cut to five seats
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King's decision to go to the polls early paid off with a massive win for his Progressive Conservatives on Monday night.
-
Gas prices increase in Nova Scotia after interrupter clause invoked
Motorists in Nova Scotia are paying more at the pumps for regular self-serve gasoline Tuesday after the province's Utility and Review Board invoked its interrupter clause.
-
Moncton casino employee dies from injuries sustained during assault
The New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating the death of an employee at Casino New Brunswick in Moncton, N.B.
Vancouver Island
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Vancouver Island lottery winner comes forward to claim $55M prize
A Vancouver Island resident has stepped forward to claim the $55-million Lotto Max jackpot that was drawn more than a month ago.
-
NEW
NEW | 'Pick yourself up and keep going': Comox Valley father, 2 sons escape trailer fire
A father and his two young sons are safe after fleeing a burning trailer in Courtenay on Tuesday morning. Eric Malley says he could smell smoke shortly after 6 a.m. and quickly realized he was going to have trouble exiting the trailer.
-
Developer pushes back against Victoria's call for fewer parking spaces at new condos
A proposed development that would see two rental towers constructed near downtown Victoria is almost through the gate, but conditions placed on the project by city council have generated questions about its future.
Toronto
-
Toronto transit rider recalls 2021 subway attack, takes aim at TTC response
A Toronto transit rider is speaking out after suffering an alleged assault at St. Clair subway station in October 2021 in an effort to highlight what he's identified as a lack of accountability within the TTC's incident reporting mechanisms.
-
Woman speaks out after being defrauded $2,400 by fake Domino's delivery driver
A woman is speaking out after she was defrauded $2,400 by a man posing as a Domino's delivery driver.
-
Toronto family set to be deported from Canada on Wednesday begs for clarity
The Tamayo family says they don’t know where they went wrong while applying for asylum status, and with their deportation scheduled for Wednesday, they fear they may never find out.
Montreal
-
Former Quebec doctor faces manslaughter charge after patient dies following surgery
Laval police say a former doctor is facing a manslaughter charge after an 84-year-old patient died following a 2019 surgery.
-
Quebec calls for public inquiries into deadly Old Montreal fire, police officer's death
Quebec's public safety minister is calling for public inquiries into the deadly fire in Old Montreal and the on-duty death of a provincial police officer.
-
Police confirm missing Akwesasne man is linked to dead migrants
Authorities investigating the disappearance of an Akwesasne man whose boat was found near the bodies of eight migrants pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week are confirming he is connected to the case.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Here's when to expect 'potential ice storm conditions' in Ottawa
Environment Canada is calling for significant freezing rain and ice pellets in Ottawa and the region, with the weather agency forecasting "potential ice storm conditions."
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | $13M grant for proposed Ottawa airport hotel passed by way of tie vote
A vote at the Finance and Corportate Services Committee on a $13 million tax grant for a proposed hotel at the Ottawa airport ended in a tie, meaning it will rise to council for consideration.
-
Ottawa's downtown office vacancy rate reaches all-time high
Ottawa recorded its highest-ever downtown office vacancy rate in the first quarter of this year, a new report says.
Kitchener
-
Fatal collision on Bridge Street East under investigation
A 50-year-old Kitchener man has died after an early morning collision on Bridge Street East where Kitchener meets Woolwich Township
-
Youth arrested in connection to December shooting in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police say a Waterloo youth has been arrested in connection to a shooting last year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Land claim on famous Ontario beach decided in favour of First Nation
In a tersely worded news release Tuesday morning, the Town of South Bruce Peninsula (SBP) said its received the Sauble Beach land claim decision “which is not in favour of the town’s position on the matter.”
Saskatoon
-
'Broken hearts aren’t healing': Sask. family looking for answers about La Ronge woman's disappearance
The family of a La Ronge woman who went missing in 2017 is looking for closure in her disappearance.
-
Saskatoon police investigate parking lot confrontation caught on video
Police are investigating after a video showing a violent altercation between a driver and a parking attendant at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon after the Blades game on Sunday went viral on social media.
-
Zellers makes its return to Saskatoon
The highly anticipated wait is over as Zellers is set to open in Saskatoon on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
-
Stephen Smith's body exhumed and examined almost 2 years after Murdaugh case prompted renewed scrutiny
The body of Stephen Smith, whose 2015 death was thrust back into the spotlight during the investigation of the 2021 killings of Margaret 'Maggie' Murdaugh and her son Paul Murdaugh, was exhumed over the weekend for an independent autopsy, attorneys for Smith's family said.
-
Infertility affects a 'staggering' 1 in 6 people worldwide, WHO says
An estimated 1 in 6 people globally are affected by infertility, according to a new report from the World Health Organization, which emphasizes that the condition is common.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman's body found in Winnipeg landfill: police
Winnipeg police say a woman's body has been found in a city landfill.
-
'The hype has been real': Zellers officially opens in Winnipeg
The day has finally arrived for Winnipeggers who have been waiting to see the return of Zellers. The brand officially returned to the city Tuesday as it opened within The Bay at St. Vital Centre.
-
Donald Trump to be arraigned in historic court moment
Former U.S. President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities Tuesday at a Manhattan courthouse ahead of his arraignment on criminal charges stemming from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign.
Regina
-
Sask. officially announces end to mandatory masking in health facilities, vaccination app
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is officially moving back to routine infection prevention, which includes optional masking.
-
Significant warm up expected across southern Sask.
A significant warm up is in the forecast for much of southern Saskatchewan, with temperatures expected to reach double digit highs as soon as Sunday and Monday.
-
'Broken hearts aren’t healing': Sask. family looking for answers about La Ronge woman's disappearance
The family of a La Ronge woman who went missing in 2017 is looking for closure in her disappearance.