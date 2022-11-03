Medicine Hat vandals cause $5K in damage to high school

The Medicine Hat Police Service is seeking tips from the public after a group gained access to the roof of a local high school and painted vulgar symbols on the building.

Officials say a group of unidentified suspects made their way onto the roof of Crescent Heights High School in the 1200 block of Division Avenue North on the night of Oct. 29. While on the building, the vandals spray painted vulgar symbols and words on the roof and windows.

The estimated damage to the school, which included the defacing of the front sign, is estimated at $5,000.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity on the night of Oct. 29 or has information regarding the identities of the perpetrators is asked to contact the MHPS non-emergency line at 403-529-8481 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.