A funeral service for two-year-old boy who died after he fell into a septic tank outside his home on Thursday, will be held in Calgary on May 1.

Aaden Blackburn was taken to hospital after he fell into the tank on April 26 but he later died.

The community says that they are working to help the family, who just moved to Priddis a few months ago, with whatever they need.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the boy's family has already raised over $16,000.

In his obituary, the toddler is remembered as being 'full of adventure' and had a deep fondness for toy trucks.

RCMP are continuing to investigate his death.