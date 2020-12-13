CALGARY -- The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a police-involved incident that left two people dead in Calgary Saturday evening.

City police say they received a report of an erratic driver in southwest Calgary around 7 p.m., and a short time later officers spotted the suspect vehicle go through an intersection at a “high rate of speed.”

Police say the officers tracked the vehicle down and got the driver to pull over, but as the officers approached the vehicle, it took off again.

Minutes later, police say they believe the vehicle struck two pedestrians, both of whom died at the scene at the intersection of 85 Street and 17 Avenue S.W.

They say the driver of the vehicle also suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters.

Calgary EMS tells CTV News they responded a short time after in occurred and determined both pedestrians were dead at the scene.

"There’s certainly nothing any of our first responding colleagues or our colleagues ever want to have to deal with but unfortunately it is part of the job," said Stuart Brideaux, EMS spokesperson.

Younis Bachar. 13. lives nearby and said he heard the sound of the crash.

"I looked outside and there was a firetruck and a bunch of cops so I went to search up what it was," he said, adding he was in disbelief when he learned people has died.

"Right now, I’m just feeling super sad for the family, I feel for the family. My grandpa died a couple weeks ago, so I know the feeling and I feel bad."

Investigators say the identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

(With files from The Canadian Press)