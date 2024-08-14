Mike Weir juggling Presidents Cup duties and his golf game

Canadian golfer Mike Weir has a lot on his plate these days – this week it’s the Rogers charity classic at the Canyon Meadows Goff and Country Club, but next month, the 2003 Masters champion will trade in his golf clubs for a captain’s hat.

Weir will captain Team International at this year’s President’s Cup in Montreal. Weir says juggling his golf and the captaincy hasn’t been easy.

“I was talking to Darren Clarke (2016 Ryder Cup Captain), we were talking about it and he said after the President’s Cup you kind of get your life back after it’s done and you can focus on your own game,” Weir said.

“I’ve played less tournaments this year and just your head space is constantly thinking, for me what’s on the top of my mind is the Presidents Cup. My game is secondary.”

Picking his team

In two weeks, the qualifying process will end for the players and the top six will automatically make the team.

After that, it’s up to Weir to select the six other players that will make up the 2024 international team.

Weir says a lot of players are in the mix.

“This is crunch time for a lot of the players,” said Weir.

“We’re hoping they’re going to play really well these next couple of weeks and that I can pick them for the team. But as I’ve said all along, this is an international team. It’s not team Canada and we’ve got to be fair to everybody.”

Focus on this week

Weir has played in five Presidents Cups and says it was always special to put on those International colours.

For this week, he’s going to concentrate on the Rogers Charity classic and he says he would love to become the first Canadian to win the event.

“It’s always great to come home,” he said.

“This is the only time we get to do that on the Champions Tour right now and to come home here is awesome.”

“It’s a great golf course from the first time I played it a few years ago. I really like the golf course but I’d like to play a little better on it, hopefully this year.”

The Rogers Charity Classic starts on Friday and wraps up on Sunday. The Presidents Cup will run from Sept. 24 to 29 at the Royal Montreal Golf Club.