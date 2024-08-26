Mild Monday with possible mixed precipitation in the mountains Tuesday night

The final week of August will begin with sunshine and above seasonal temperatures in southern Alberta, but this warmth will be short-lived.

An intense low pressure system originating from the north and extending south along the Pacific coast is expected to introduce an infusion of cooler air into southern B.C. and southern Alberta by Tuesday night.

That cold low will meet up with moisture from the west overnight on Tuesday and temperatures will dictate which type of precipitation falls.

In southern Alberta, including Calgary, persistent rain is expected late Tuesday and Wednesday, but with overnight temperatures in the mid-single digits there is little concern of mixed precipitation.

In the mountain parks and foothills (higher elevation locations) mixed precipitation is possible as overnight temperatures sit closer to 0 C.

Wind will precede the precipitation and there will be generally unsettled conditions on Wednesday, but once that low starts to track east on Thursday there will be a return to seasonal conditions.

Daytime highs in some parts of Alberta will be as much as 10 C cooler on Wednesday compared to Tuesday, in Calgary the high on Wednesday will be 5 C cooler than Tuesday and 4 C cooler than average.