Mild to warm Thanksgiving weekend in southern Alberta

Both the weather and road conditions across central and southern Alberta will be good for the Thanksgiving weekend, with daytime highs ranging from seasonal to warmer then average and overnight lows following suit.

There is little risk of precipitation in southern Alberta and only a slight chance of light rain in east-central Alberta at the start of the weekend.

It will be mostly clear with some intermittent cloud cover on Friday and Monday, and the winds should be mostly mild. Westerly flow will pick up later on Saturday ahead of Chinook-like conditions in southern Alberta by Sunday.