Mini-golf, zipline and summer bobsleigh: What you can do at Winsport starting this weekend

WinSport will begin offering a number of summer activities at Canada Olympic Park starting this weekend.

The organization will be opening its Monster Zipline, summer bobsleigh experience and 18-hole mini-golf course on Saturday.

WinSport says the zipline is the fastest in North America. Participants take off from the iconic 90-metre ski jump tower and can reach up to 100 km/h before finishing at the landing tower at the bottom of the hill.

Meanwhile, the bobsleigh sees a professional pilot take riders down the track used in the 1988 Winter Olympics, navigating 10 turns and hitting speeds upward of 80 km/h – and up to 2Gs of force.

Lastly, the 18-hole mini-golf course is a family-friendly activing with every hole offering varying banking, lengths, and elevation to put your putting skills to the test.

"WinSport’s spring and summer activities provide families and adrenaline junkies alike the opportunity to enjoy some outdoor fun in a safe environment," said a Wednesday news release.

Summer mountain biking, including the downhill trails and the Skills Centre, is scheduled to start on June 11, while summer camps officially kick off on June 29.

For more information you can visit Winsport's website.