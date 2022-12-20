Miniature Christmas village delights visitors along with helping local food bank

June and Brian Macintosh like to share the Christmas spirit with others in their community.

They've set up a quaint village complete with snow, lights and moving figures.

It started small, 35 years ago, with a set of four buildings but has now exploded to more than 1,200 pieces.

"One year for Christmas, I gave her a little starter kit," said Brian.

"I thought, 'Oh, this will be great (to set up and display) in the corner.' So now, it's become (massive) and we come down here, turn out the lights, sit and enjoy it and we have our own little village."

June started focusing her collection on Lemax village pieces and bought what she could, because the sets change every year and she didn't want to miss out on pieces she liked.

"When we first started this, we would buy 20 or 30 houses every year," said June.

"We'd just go to Eaton's or the Bay, Michaels, and just fill carts."

Setup starts in mid-November and can take up to a month.

Brian built the three-tier display case and used to help June place the figurines but says his large fingers aren't suited for such delicate work.

"One would break and I'd shove the broken piece in my pocket without June noticing, then I'd hand her the house," he said.

"Unfortunately, she got a hold of my jeans to wash them before I got a chance to get all the broken pieces out and after that, (I'm only allowed to) set up the frame and she'll look after the houses."

As the collection grew, so did the need for a larger space to display it.

This year, it's set up at Sandy Point Resort in the marina building at Gull Lake.

The couple live in the community and the marina's shop was a natural location for the village because it's large and heated.

It's allowed June to be creative in setting up her collection.

"I love it, I love it as a pastime," she said.

"I love Christmas. I really like how people come and get in the Christmas spirit and it's just a great hobby."

Anne Albrecht is a sales person at the resort and helped June set up the village this year.

June and Brian started raising money for local charities by asking for a donation to see the Christmas display.

"I was really happy they decided to support the (Bentley Blessing Pantry) food bank this year," said Albrecht.

"Because as we all know, it's tough times out there and June's been very successful. People have donated lots and she's already brought stuff into the food bank."

The display features many pieces that move and light up, including a maritime-themed marina at one end.

"When I come to see the Christmas village, it reminds me (of) when I was a little kid," said neighbour Tilde Ehman.

"It brings back memories of when times were simpler and family was important, and community."

June and Brian are opening the display to the public and accepting donations on Dec. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m., Dec. 27 from 2 to 6 p.m., Dec. 29 from 2 to 6 p.m. and Jan. 7 from 2 to 6 p.m.