CALGARY -- A Calgary man reported missing last month has been found dead.

Joseph Saks, 38, was last seen in the community of Queensland and was reported missing June 15 after family and friends became concerned for his well-being.

Police said on Wednesday he was found dead on July 14 and his death was not criminal in nature.

"We extend our condolences to Joseph’s family and friends as we know this was not the outcome we all were hoping for," police said in a release.

No other information was released.