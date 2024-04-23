Missing Calgary man last seen in Tuscany, may be travelling in Chevy Cruze

Calgary police have released a photo of a missing man with hope the public can help locate him.

Enea, 24, was last seen leaving his home in Tuscany at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 20.

Police say his family became concerned when he didn't return home when expected.

Enea is described as 6'1" tall (185 centimetres), 198 pounds (89 kilograms) with brown eyes and brown, medium-length hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a black winter jacket.

It is believed he may be travelling in his vehicle – a white, four-door, 2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT with Alberta licence plate CMX 7301.

Police say Enea's vehicle is also distinguishable by paint chips on the hood and bumper and rust spots on the hood and wheel wells.

Anyone with information on Enea’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

NOTE: The Calgary Police Service announced earlier this year it will no longer be sharing the last names of those who are reported missing or sharing details of whether any of those individuals are located deceased as a standard practice moving forward.