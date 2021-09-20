Missing Calgary teen girl found safe, search continues for second teen girl

CALGARY -

One of two teenage girls reported missing last week has been found safe.

The 13-year-old girl was located by Calgary police officers on Monday.

No other information was released.

She was reported missing along with Shakira Bearspaw, 16, whose whereabouts are still unknown. Bearspaw was last seen leaving the Saddleridge area on Sept. 15.

Bearspaw is described as being 167 centimetres (5'6") tall with a medium build. She has brown eyes, blonde, shoulder-length hair and was wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants.

At the time of their disappearance, investigators said they believed the girls may be together.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.