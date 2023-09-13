Missing Calgary teen has medical condition, no cellphone: police

Calgary police are looking to the public for help finding a teen missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Emma Braaten, 16, was last seen in the parking lot of the Walmart at East Hills Shopping Centre at 12:30 p.m.

Police say she left the area on foot.

"Emma has a medical condition and does not have a cellphone or means of communication with her," said police in a Tuesday news release, adding that her family are concerned for her well-being.

Braaten, who is known to frequent the Elliston Park and Applewood Park areas, is described as 168 centimetres (5'6") tall, between 59 to 64 kilograms (130 and 140 pounds) with a medium build, blue eyes and long brown hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a fuzzy white sweater, black pants, socks with writing on them and white Fila running shoes.

Police say there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved and Braaten's disappearance does not meet the threshold for issuing an Amber Alert.

Anyone with information about Braaten's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.