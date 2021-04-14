Advertisement
Missing teenager located by Calgary police
Published Wednesday, April 14, 2021 5:23PM MDT
CALGARY -- Authorities say a girl, who was reported missing on Wednesday, has been found.
Police issued the alert about the disappearance on Wednesday afternoon after the girl went missing the previous evening.
Officials say she was safe and in good health.
No further details about her disappearance are being released.