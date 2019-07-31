Stampeder quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell didn't have any surprises for Stamps fans Wednesday when he updated the media on the state of his injured throwing arm.

"Everything is kind of healed up," he said, to CTV's Tyson Fedor. "I'll start throwing Friday, and just progressively throw more and more.

"Take it slow in practice, see how I feel and depending how things go down these next couple of weeks, I should be able to go."

Mitchell is on the six game injury list, after suffering an injury to the pectoral muscle in his throwing arm in the Stamps' 36-32 win over the B.C. Lions June 29.

Mitchell said there was a cyst on the pectoral, as well as a 'tiny' Grade 1 tear.

"It's a bad sprain, or a small, small tear," he said.

Mitchell has started soft tossing, but nothing too spontaneous, he said.

"Controlled throws are easy," he said. "You can control your footwork and every muscle, but it's the reactionary, crazy throws that are the ones you've gotta make sure you're ready for."

Mitchell, the league's reigning Most Outstanding Player, was relieved to discover the injury diagnosed as a grade 1 sprain, but said missing any games is tough.

"I'm a football player," he said. "This is what I love. Being held out is tough. And I will play through anything if I can.

"Six weeks is still a long time. I haven't missed a game since '14. I kind of pride myself on being here, so I didn't even want to miss one or two games if I could."

Mitchell is scheduled to return against the Alouettes on August 17, although coach Dave Dickenson said he's not putting any pressure on Mitchell.

"I'm not going to rush him," Dickenson said. "But you don't ever want to short yourself. If he feels good, he's the reigning MOP for a reason.

"He's working real hard, andf (we'd) love to see him throwing as quick as possible."