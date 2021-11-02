Monahan marks 600 games as Flames drop overtime contest to Nashville

CALGARY -

The Calgary Flames failed to make it seven in a row Tuesday night, dropping a 3-2 overtime decision to the Nashville Predators.

While the overtime loss prevented the Flames from moving back into first place in the Pacific Division, it nevertheless marked a milestone for Flames centre Sean Monahan, who played his 600th game for the team.

Monahan joined the Flames as a rookie in 2013-14, and has scored a lot of goals since, many of them set up by Johnny Gaudreau, but this year Monahan's role has shifted somewhat.

He's not on the top line anymore, but instead playing on a line with Milan Lucic and Trevor Lewis.

That's fine by Monahan, who netted his first goal of the season Saturday night against the Flyers.

And playing 600 games for the Flames?

"It's special," he said, speaking to reporters before the game. "I mean, to do it with one organization is pretty cool, so I mean it's a big game for our group and I'm looking forward to it."

"It's a special organization," he added, "and being a Canadian kid and playing for a Canadian franchise, it's pretty neat."

Monahan picked up an assist Tuesday on a first period power play goal by Matthew Tkachuk.