Moose Jaw forces deciding Game 3 by rallying late against Okotoks for wild 8-7 victory

With visions of a three-peat dancing in their heads, the Okotoks Dawgs squandered a four-run eighth inning lead Friday night in Moose Jaw as the Miller Express rallied late for an 8-7 win.

The victory tied the best-of-three Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) finals at a game apiece.

The deciding Game 3 is Saturday night at Seaman Stadium in Okotoks.

The Dawgs led 7-3 and were six outs away in Moose Jaw Friday night before the Miller Express plated five on three walks, a wild pitch, a sacrifice fly and three singles, including an RBI scoring effort by Nathan Houston, to steal the win for the home team.

Earlier Logan Grant homered in the second to help the Dawgs build a 3-0 lead and Ricky Sanchez drove in three runs with a fifth-inning single that drove in two and added another run in the seventh.

The lead swelled to four runs on a bases-loaded walk, before the eighth inning happened.

Brody Forno was solid on the mound early for the Dawgs, tossing 4.1 innings and striking out three before Austin Gurney rallied Moose Jaw with a three-run bomb in the fifth.

If the Dawgs can pull off the win Saturday night, it will be their third straight Game 3 title.

Game time is 7 p.m.

For tickets and info, go here.