CALGARY
Calgary

    • More Calgary street sweeping postponed due to snowy spring weather

    Street sweepers clear debris from Calgary roads. (Supplied by the City of Calgary) Street sweepers clear debris from Calgary roads. (Supplied by the City of Calgary)
    Share

    The City of Calgary is once again postponing some residential street sweeping operations due to spring snow.

    The snow began falling on Monday evening and continued intermittently Tuesday, leading to the postponing of street sweeping in the communities of Citadel (West), Legacy and Coventry Hills (north and east portions) on that day.

    On Wednesday, the city said residential street sweeping operations in the community of Citadel (south portion) on April 17 had also been postponed.

    "Accumulating snow and ice can create challenges for our sweeping equipment," explained a news release.

    As such, sweeping operations originally scheduled for Wednesday will be rescheduled to June.

    All other sweeping scheduled for Wednesday is continuing.

    For more information on street sweeping you can visit the City of Calgary's website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter banned from NBA

    Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE As GC Strategies partner is admonished by MPs, RCMP confirms search warrant executed

    The RCMP confirmed Wednesday it had executed a search warrant at an address registered to GC Strategies. This development comes as MPs are enacting an extraordinary, rarely used parliamentary power, summoning one of its contractors to appear before the House of Commons to be admonished publicly for failing to answer questions related to the ArriveCan app.

    Earthquake jolts southern Japan

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan late on Wednesday, said the Japan Meteorological Agency, without issuing a tsunami warning.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News