More Calgary street sweeping postponed due to snowy spring weather

The City of Calgary is once again postponing some residential street sweeping operations due to spring snow.

The snow began falling on Monday evening and continued intermittently Tuesday, leading to the postponing of street sweeping in the communities of Citadel (West), Legacy and Coventry Hills (north and east portions) on that day.

On Wednesday, the city said residential street sweeping operations in the community of Citadel (south portion) on April 17 had also been postponed.

"Accumulating snow and ice can create challenges for our sweeping equipment," explained a news release.

As such, sweeping operations originally scheduled for Wednesday will be rescheduled to June.

All other sweeping scheduled for Wednesday is continuing.

For more information on street sweeping you can visit the City of Calgary's website.