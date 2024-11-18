More snow due Monday night and Tuesday morning, and again later in the week

This winter weather is not just a one-day thing this week.

The temperatures will continue to plummet, and there is more snow in the forecast as other systems track toward us.

We are not fully done with this first system.

On-and-off flurries are possible until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, and the roads will be slick in many spots as all the slushy mess freezes.

By the afternoon, we should see some sunshine, but it will still be cold:

Check out the temperatures expected this week.

Get ready for some frigid days.

A little snow is expected Wednesday afternoon, and a big burst of snow is expected Thursday night through Friday.