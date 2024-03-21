CALGARY
Calgary

    • More snow expected in Calgary before Friday; city says plan is in place

    The City of Calgary says more snow is expected on Thursday, but roads and trouble spots are being monitored for accumulation. The City of Calgary says more snow is expected on Thursday, but roads and trouble spots are being monitored for accumulation.
    Share

    Crews are working to clear snow and ice from Calgary's roads with more snow is in the forecast for Thursday.

    The City of Calgary, in a Thursday morning update, said snowfall is expected to continue throughout the day, with about 10 centimetres of accumulation before Friday.

    "Low overnight temperatures could also lead to the formation of ice in certain areas," the city said in a news release.

    As it anticipates more snow, the city says crews are applying anti-icing agents to bridge decks and other trouble spots while plowing and putting down material on Calgary's busiest roads.

    "Motorists are reminded to monitor changing weather conditions – snow covered roads, ice and visibility can be a factor in your commute. Prepare yourself before you head out, leave plenty of time to get to where you need to go and adapt to the changing weather," the city said.

    Calgary Transit has activated snow route detours on a number of routes.

    "We understand that activating snow detours may increase walking distance in snowy conditions for some customers and take this into account when making the decision to activate them. Some bus routes might not be as heavily affected by snow or be cleared more quickly than others, but activating all snow detours at the same time, rather than waiting until buses get stuck, keeps transit and traffic flowing and provides predictability for people planning their commutes."

    For information on the affected routes, you can consult the official website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian woman identified as victim in Mexico shooting

    The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • OPP arrest three people after seizing drugs, weapons and more

      Three Norfolk County residents are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police seized drugs and weapons in a search warrant. OPP West Region posted photos to social media, displaying cash paraphernalia and more — discovered in the bust.

    • 'It is going to be a cold day': Some warnings still in place

      Watches and warnings have been lifted for London-Middlesex but Grey-Bruce and Huron-Perth remain under the snow squall warning. We can expect some breaks of sunshine according to Julie Atchison as we push towards mid day, snow flurries and squalls will be winding down.

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News