More snow expected in Calgary before Friday; city says plan is in place

Crews are working to clear snow and ice from Calgary's roads with more snow is in the forecast for Thursday.

The City of Calgary, in a Thursday morning update, said snowfall is expected to continue throughout the day, with about 10 centimetres of accumulation before Friday.

"Low overnight temperatures could also lead to the formation of ice in certain areas," the city said in a news release.

As it anticipates more snow, the city says crews are applying anti-icing agents to bridge decks and other trouble spots while plowing and putting down material on Calgary's busiest roads.

"Motorists are reminded to monitor changing weather conditions – snow covered roads, ice and visibility can be a factor in your commute. Prepare yourself before you head out, leave plenty of time to get to where you need to go and adapt to the changing weather," the city said.

Calgary Transit has activated snow route detours on a number of routes.

"We understand that activating snow detours may increase walking distance in snowy conditions for some customers and take this into account when making the decision to activate them. Some bus routes might not be as heavily affected by snow or be cleared more quickly than others, but activating all snow detours at the same time, rather than waiting until buses get stuck, keeps transit and traffic flowing and provides predictability for people planning their commutes."

For information on the affected routes, you can consult the official website.