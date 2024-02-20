More warmth and sunshine for the rest of the week

If you like these warmer temperatures and lots of sunshine, then you will enjoy this whole week.

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week – but still above normal and above freezing with lots of sunshine in the afternoon. Just be prepared for a bit of a chilly start.

Calgary weather day planner for Feb. 21, 2024.

We will bounce back up to 7 C with mainly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday.

We will hold onto some of that warmth into the weekend, but it looks like winter weather will return early next week.

Five-day forecast for Feb. 21-25, 2024.

Ulla Kalny took advantage of this lovely weather in Waiparous this week with the pups, Aspen and Winston.

Aspen and Winston in Waiparous. (Submitted by: Ulla Kalny)