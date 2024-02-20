CALGARY
Calgary

    • More warmth and sunshine for the rest of the week

    Share

    If you like these warmer temperatures and lots of sunshine, then you will enjoy this whole week.

    Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week – but still above normal and above freezing with lots of sunshine in the afternoon. Just be prepared for a bit of a chilly start.

    Calgary weather day planner for Feb. 21, 2024.

    We will bounce back up to 7 C with mainly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday.

    We will hold onto some of that warmth into the weekend, but it looks like winter weather will return early next week.

    Five-day forecast for Feb. 21-25, 2024.

    Ulla Kalny took advantage of this lovely weather in Waiparous this week with the pups, Aspen and Winston.

    Aspen and Winston in Waiparous. (Submitted by: Ulla Kalny)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News