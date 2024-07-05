Most Calgary outdoor public pools are ready to go but restrictions are keeping them closed

With summer in full swing and a heat wave on its way to Calgary, there's still no timeline for when the city will ease the water restrictions keeping outdoor pools closed to swimmers.

While the city allowed indoor pools to reopen on Tuesday, splash parks and outdoor pools remain closed — even though many have been filled with water for weeks.

"I'm a new dad and I want to take my daughter to some of these awesome hidden gems in the city," said Riley Harper, executive director of the Calgary Outdoor Swimming Pool Association (COSPA).

"As a user, I can't wait for them to be open."

COSPA manages and staffs all eight outdoor public pools in Calgary and most of them have been full of water since before the water main break in early June.

"So the distinction is really about the bylaw and as we transition to stage 3 restrictions, outdoor pools will be able to open," said Francois Bouchart, the city's director of capital priorities and investments.

The city hasn't provided a timeline for when the water restrictions could be eased.

"We're looking at having cancelled a total of 500 individual lessons, which is quite substantial for pools of our size and community-run pools. We have about 120 staff, who have been quite dramatically impacted," Harper said.

As of Thursday, city officials said the Bearspaw water feeder main was operating at 50 per cent capacity.

All 11 kilometres of the main line are being assessed by an ultrasonic inspection tool but the results could take up to four weeks.

Under stage 4 restrictions, Calgarians are not allowed to water their grass and gardens with potable city water.