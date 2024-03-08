CALGARY
Calgary

    • Mother charged with aggravated assault of infant daughter has bail hearing delayed

    A mother charged with aggravated assault after her infant daughter suffered a potentially life-altering injury will have to wait another week to find out if she’ll be released on bail.

    Lethbridge police were called to Chinook Regional Hospital in November about an injured three-week-old baby girl.

    Investigators learned the baby’s arm had been broken as a result of significant force and that the damage may be permanent.

    The child is no longer in the care of the parents.

    Police charged the 33-year-old mother and 39-year-old father with aggravated assault, failing to provide the necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

    The father is currently out on bail. The mother’s bail hearing is now set for next Thursday.

    The parents cannot be named in order to protect the child’s identity.

