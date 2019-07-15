RCMP officials confirm a 64-year-old man has died as a result of a Monday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

The collision occurred shortly before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 22 and James Walker Trail. According to RCMP, a northbound car made a left hand turn in front of a southbound motorcycle and the two vehicles collided.

EMS Public Education Officer Adam Loria confirms the motorcyclist, an adult male, was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary in life threatening condition.

RCMP confirm the motorcyclist, a 64-year-old man, has succumbed to his injuries.

The condition of the driver of the car, a 78-year-old woman, has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation but the intersection reopened to traffic prior to 7 p.m.