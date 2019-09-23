

One person has been confirmed dead following a collision in southeast Calgary Monday evening around 9 p.m. after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was apprehended a short distance from the accident scene and is in police custody.

There's no word on whether speed or impairment were factors in the collision.

An EMS spokesperson said the deceased was a male in his fifties.

The traffic unit is the lead on the investigation. Police have been been closing off streets to allow investigators access to the scene. Peigan Trail and 36th St. SE are partially closed.

ROAD CLOSURE



Please be advised that the intersection at Peigan Tr X 36 St SE is closed as our Traffic Section investigates a serious motor vehicle collision. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) September 24, 2019

This is a developing story.