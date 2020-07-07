Advertisement
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy. 11A near Sylvan Lake
Published Tuesday, July 7, 2020 9:29AM MDT
A 55-year-old man from Sylvan Lake was killed early Monday in a crash on Highway 11A.
CALGARY -- RCMP is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist just north of Sylvan Lake early Monday.
Police said two motorcyclists were on Highway 11A about 12:30 a.m., roughly 2.5 kilometres northwest of the townsite, when one of them suddenly veered off the road into a stand of trees.
The rider, a 55-year-old man from Sylvan Lake, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The second motorcyclist was unhurt.
Investigators are now looking for a cause to the crash.
Sylvan Lake is about 150 kilometres north of Calgary.