CALGARY -- RCMP is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist just north of Sylvan Lake early Monday.

Police said two motorcyclists were on Highway 11A about 12:30 a.m., roughly 2.5 kilometres northwest of the townsite, when one of them suddenly veered off the road into a stand of trees.

The rider, a 55-year-old man from Sylvan Lake, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The second motorcyclist was unhurt.

Investigators are now looking for a cause to the crash.

Sylvan Lake is about 150 kilometres north of Calgary.