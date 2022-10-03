Motorcyclist suffers broken arm, leg in Barlow Trail crash

An investigation is underway into a Monday morning crash involving a car and a motorcycle that sent one person to hospital.

The collision occurred shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Barlow Trail and 76th Avenue S.E. in the Foothills Industrial Park.

Calgary Police Service officials confirmed the motorcyclist, whose age and gender were not released, suffered a broken leg and arm in the crash and was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

There have been no reports of injury to the driver of the car.

Barlow Trail was closed in both directions between 72nd Avenue and 76th Avenue as of 9 a.m.. Police have not provided an estimated time for the reopening of the road.