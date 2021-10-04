Motorcyclists caught speeding over 200 km/h in Lethbridge: police

CALGARY -

Lethbridge police say tickets have been issued to two motorcyclists caught travelling over 200 km/h.

The motorcycles were clocked going 206 and 209 km/h on a stretch of Highway 4 east of Lethbridge on Sept. 25, well in excess of the posted speed limit of 80 km/h.

Police said both drivers are set to appear in court in December.

In a Monday news release, police noted the outcome could have easily been tragic given the excessive speed they were travelling.

The Lethbridge Police Service urged all drivers to obey the rules of the roads, especially speed limits.

"Those operating motorcycles are particularly vulnerable to serious injury in the event of a collision." LPS said. "Please slow down so you can arrive safely at your destination."