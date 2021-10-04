Motorcyclists caught speeding over 200 km/h in Lethbridge: police
Lethbridge police say tickets have been issued to two motorcyclists caught travelling over 200 km/h.
The motorcycles were clocked going 206 and 209 km/h on a stretch of Highway 4 east of Lethbridge on Sept. 25, well in excess of the posted speed limit of 80 km/h.
Police said both drivers are set to appear in court in December.
In a Monday news release, police noted the outcome could have easily been tragic given the excessive speed they were travelling.
The Lethbridge Police Service urged all drivers to obey the rules of the roads, especially speed limits.
"Those operating motorcycles are particularly vulnerable to serious injury in the event of a collision." LPS said. "Please slow down so you can arrive safely at your destination."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Conservative caucus to vote on whether to enact power to remove O'Toole
The federal Conservatives will be holding its first post-election in-person caucus meeting on Tuesday, where the incoming slate of MPs are expected to vote on whether or not to give themselves the power to potentially oust Erin O'Toole.
Many Canadians live in climate risk areas and don't know it: report
Canada's outdated approach to assessing the risks of climate change means that many Canadians are currently living in areas considered at risk of climate-related flooding and wildfires without knowing it, says a new report from the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices.
'Possible explosives' partially shut down Ambassador Bridge, 1 detained
Windsor police say the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing between Canada and the U.S. was shut down for most of the day due to “possible explosives” in the area.
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp suffer major global outages
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are experiencing global outages, leaving users around the world unable to communicate on the platforms.
UPDATED | Leaked 'Pandora' records show how the powerful shield assets
A new report sheds light on how world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires and others have used offshore accounts to shield assets collectively worth trillions of dollars over the past quarter-century.
William Shatner, Star Trek's Captain Kirk, rocketing into space next week
Star Trek's Captain Kirk is rocketing into space -- boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone. Jeff Bezos' space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12.
Infectious disease experts on hosting a safe Thanksgiving celebration
With the Thanksgiving weekend quickly approaching, experts say family gatherings should be held with the windows open and limited to vaccinated guests as the threat of the Delta variant continues to loom.
OPINION | Don Martin: On a national day of Indigenous reflection, the prime minister sees only his own
Justin Trudeau's behaviour on what should have been a solemn day of healing cannot be reconciled with conduct becoming of Canada's prime minister, Don Martin writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
MIS can develop in adults after acute COVID-19 infection, study finds
A new study has found that multi-system inflammatory syndrome, a rare but serious immune response that has predominantly been reported in children, can also occur in adults after acute COVID-19 infection.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: More than 4,000 new weekend cases, 21 deaths
In the past three days, Alberta identified 4,037 new cases of COVID-19 and reported 21 new deaths.
-
'Crime spree' results in arrest of northern Alta. man: RCMP
A 23-year-old Grande Prairie, Alta., man is facing multiple charges, including arson and assault with a weapon, after what Mounties are calling a "crime spree."
-
Edmonton Public Schools to require staff be fully vaccinated for COVID-19
The Edmonton Public School Board (EPSB) is requiring all of its staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Vancouver
-
Timeline for billion-dollar North Shore wastewater treatment plant uncertain after project 'abandoned'
Construction on the new North Shore sewage treatment plant, already years behind its initial timeline for completion, has slowed so significantly that Metro Vancouver now considers the project “abandoned” by the contractor.
-
Would you trade in your car for an $800 transit credit?
As a way of trying to convert drivers to greener options, Metro Vancouver's public transit provider is offering a new incentive, though it may not appeal to many car owners.
-
B.C. introducing legislation to protect schools, hospitals from protesters
The B.C. government is introducing legislation to protect schools and hospitals from disruptive protests, according to Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.
Vancouver Island
-
Old-growth logging protesters gather outside B.C. premier's office as legislature resumes
Protesters opposed to old-growth logging have gathered outside Premier John Horgan's office as the legislature resumes sitting for a six-week fall session.
-
25 COVID-19 exposures reported at Vancouver Island schools
Seven more Vancouver Island schools have reported potential COVID-19 exposures on school grounds, bringing the number of recent exposures at island schools to 25.
-
B.C. to spend $21M on parks improvements after record-breaking year for visitors
The B.C. government says it will invest more than $21 million to improve provincial parks after a record-breaking visitor season.
Atlantic
-
More than a dozen schools close in New Brunswick as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Another sharp jump in COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick forced more than a dozen schools to close Monday, following reports on the weekend indicating the latest surge in infections was showing no signs of letting up.
-
Nova Scotia reports 86 new COVID-19 cases Monday: active number drops to 231
Nova Scotia is reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19 and 94 recoveries over the weekend.
-
N.B. reports two COVID-19 deaths; 71 per cent of 75 new cases not fully vaccinated
New Brunswick Public Health reported Monday afternoon that two people have died as a result of COVID-19, raising the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 68 since the pandemic began.
Toronto
-
About 80 per cent of Ontario education workers have disclosed they are fully vaccinated: minister
Ontario's education minister says about 80 per cent of school staff have attested to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Ontario's top health official to make announcement about rapid testing in schools
Ontario’s top public health official will make an announcement Tuesday morning regarding rapid testing in schools in areas where there are high incidence rates of COVID-19, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Weather forecast reveals when Toronto is expected to get its first snowfall
A long-term weather forecast has revealed when southern Ontario is expected to be hit with the first blast of winter.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police release photos of post-Panda game partiers
Ottawa police have released photos of people they'd like to speak with who attended a destructive street party in Sandy Hill over the weekend.
-
New cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa drop on Monday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting the lowest new COVID-19 case count in nearly a week, one day after the city surpassed 30,000 total cases of the virus.
-
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp suffer major global outages
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are experiencing global outages, leaving users around the world unable to communicate on the platforms.
Montreal
-
Quebec will use paramedics in indoor settings to ease health-care staff shortage
Quebec passed a decree Monday to try the model out, starting with just 20 workers in Monteregie. Those paramedics volunteered, and the province will wait and see if others step forward too.
-
Montreal to lose out on $7 million after 35,000 tickets tossed out due to court delays
The outcome of a case of a Montreal resident being fined for taking their recycling out to the curb too early has resulted in almost 35,000 tickets across the city being tossed out for taking too long to get before a judge.
-
Little room for error when towing banners by plane, ex-pilot says after Montreal crash
An ex-professional pilot says that while it's too soon to say what caused a plane pulling a marriage proposal banner to crash near Old Montreal over the weekend, there's little room for error when towing banners by air.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region logs 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday
Health officials in Waterloo Region recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, most of which are among young people and youth.
-
Advocates push for improvements to long-term care homes at protest in Waterloo
Protestors gathered in Waterloo Public Square on Monday, pushing for improvements to Ontario's long-term care homes.
-
Last month's home sales dropped 32 per cent from September 2020: KWAR
Home sales in Kitchener-Waterloo dropped by 32.1 per cent in September 2021, compared to the same month last year.
Northern Ontario
-
Auditor general argues legislation requires Laurentian to hand over privileged documents
According to court documents, Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk is arguing legislation compels Laurentian University to provide access to all documents when she requests them as part of her audit process.
-
One person charged in Temiskaming Shores after complaints of someone following women and girls
Police have charged one person after receiving several complaints between June and September of this year about someone following and watching younger women and girls near Northern College.
-
Doug Ford to visit Timmins on Monday afternoon
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be in Timmins on Monday afternoon, his office has confirmed.
Winnipeg
-
Two new deaths, 83 new COVID-19 cases Monday in Manitoba
Manitoba health officials are reporting two new deaths and 83 cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
-
Brian Pallister resigns as MLA for Fort Whyte
Former Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has resigned as MLA for Fort Whyte.
-
'Step up and do the right thing': Top doctor calls on Manitobans to follow health orders during Thanksgiving
The province's top doctor is asking Manitobans to step up when it comes to following the new round of public health orders—especially with Thanksgiving just around the corner.
Regina
-
5 COVID-19 related deaths in Sask., 445 more cases reported
Saskatchewan reported 445 new COVID-19 cases on Monday with five additional deaths related to the virus.
-
Oct. 4: Where proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required in Sask.
Here is a list of where proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test result is required in Saskatchewan based on the most up-to-date information as of Oct. 4.
-
Prairie Valley School Division to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test from employees
Prairie Valley School Division announced Monday that it will soon require teachers and staff to provide proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 or produce a negative COVID-19 test result once a week.
Saskatoon
-
Northern Sask. wildfires lead to smoky haze in Saskatoon
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special air quality statement for the city of Saskatoon.
-
Sask. First Nations evacuate from wildfires for 2nd time this year
Red Earth and Shoal Lake Cree Nation leaders have issued evacuation orders due to nearby wildfires.
-
Saskatoon first-degree murder trial hears how gang tensions may have led to 35-year-old man's death
Crown prosecutors called their first three police witnesses in the first-degree murder trial of a man charged in the death of 35-year-old Winston Littlecrow.