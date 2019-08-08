A search warrant that was executed on a property in High River has resulted in the recovery of a number of stolen items and police are hoping to find the rightful owners.

Police arrested a man on July 28 after he was found with a stolen bike and stolen credit card in his possession.

A search was later conducted on a property in the community and police seized a variety of stolen items including; bikes, bank cards, IDs, electronics and sports equipment.

A woman who was wanted on outstanding warrants for crimes in Calgary was identified and arrested.

Jordan Hagman, 35, of Calgary is charged with:

Four counts of Possession of Property Under $5,000 Obtained by Crime

Four counts of Failure to Comply with Probation Order

Three counts of Fraudulent use of a Credit Card

Possession of Break-in Instruments

Unlawful Possession of Identification

Kaitlyn Fraser, also know as Kaitlyn Merritt, 24, is charged with:

Four counts of Possession of Property Under $5,000 Obtained by Crime

Possession of Break-in Instruments

Unlawful Possession of Identification

Obstruction

Identity Fraud

Three counts of Fraudulent use of a Credit Card

Theft Under $5,000

Following a bail hearing, Hagman was remanded into custody and Fraser was released. She is expected to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on the charges.

Police believe the property was stolen during the second last week of July and are hoping to locate the owners of some of the recovered bikes, cell phones and a snowboard.

Residents of High River who believe they had similar property stolen are asked to go to the High River RCMP detachment and provide a description.

Anyone with information is asked to call High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).