Mounties investigate shooting near Three Hills, Alta.

RCMP are looking for help to learn more about the circumstances of a shooting near the community of Three Hills on Monday morning.

Police responded to 22 Avenue in Delburne, Alta., at 6:15 a.m. on May 22 for reports of a shots being fired.

When officers arrived, a suspect fled in a vehicle. Police remained at the scene to speak with witnesses, but no arrests were made.

"Although early in the investigation, RCMP believe that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the community," police said in a statement.

RCMP are looking for information and photos of a grey or silver-coloured Dodge Ram truck, believed to be connected to the shooting. Investigators say anyone who has video or images of the truck between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. could help them.

Anyone who has any information about this crime, or who has information that could help further the investigation, is asked to contact the Three Hills RCMP detachment at 403-443-5539.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App.

Delburne is located approximately 45 kilometres east of Red Deer.