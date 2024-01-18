CALGARY
    • Mounties looking for 'person of interest' in Sparwood, B.C., shooting death

    Mounties out of southeast British Columbia are asking for help to find a "person of interest" in a shooting death that occurred in Sparwood this past October.

    Joel Zimbalatti was killed on Oct. 11, 2023.

    RCMP arrested one man at the scene -- a trailer in the 6200 block of Elk Valley Road -- and were left looking for a second.

    Joshua Freeman, who goes by "Slim", is believed to have been present at the time of the shooting, and to have fled prior to police arrival.

    He was spotted in the area of Kimberley, B.C., the next day but months later is still eluding police.

    "Mr. Freeman is believed to be one of the last people to see Mr. Zimbalatti alive," Staff Sgt. Jason Smart said in a release issued on Thursday.

    "It is imperative that investigators speak with Mr. Freeman regarding this investigation.

    "If Mr. Freeman sees or hears this call for information, we ask him to contact the police of jurisdiction."

    Anyone who knows where Freeman might be is asked to contact the B.C. RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.

