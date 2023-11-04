MP George Chahal hosts second annual job fair at Genesis Centre

Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal's office tried to connect employers with employees, and vice-versa, at his second annual job fair on Saturday.

Chahal was expecting more than 3,000 people to attend the job fair, one of whom was Fathima Lafeefa Liyakath Ali from Sri Lanka.

“My dream is to be an administrative assistant,” she told CTV News Calgary.

Ali has experience in teaching and marketing. Currently she works as a cashier at a clothing retailer and says she has applied for thousands of jobs in search of a better quality of life.

“Living cost and rent is so high,” said Ali. “It’s really hard. (Lots) of sleepless nights.”

On the flipside, more than 40 organizations and employers at the Genesis Centre were trying to fill hundreds of jobs in fields like tech, energy, finance, trades and logistics.

“It is getting very difficult in the city of Calgary to find the right employees, especially skilled labour,” said president or Norc Windows and Doors Maulik Hatt.

The window and door manufacturer is trying to onboard 50-75 people.

“There are lots of applications, but it’s mostly unskilled and unqualified applying,” he said.

The Canadian Armed Forces, Mphasis, Telus, Calgary Transit, YMCA, Paladin Security, are a few of the organizations who will be searching for employees.

“We see a lot of newcomers and new Canadians in Northeast Calgary who are underemployed, I want to make sure everyone is fully employed,” said Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal.

Last year event’s saw approximately 2,000 people attend and several hundred end up with jobs. Chahal expected this year’s event to result in more jobs between organizations and prospective employees.