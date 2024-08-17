CALGARY
Calgary

    • Mudslide forces closure of Highway 93 near Mt. Murchison

    A mudslide Friday night has forced the temporary closure of Highway 93 near the junction of Highway 11 near Mt. Murchison. (Photo: Anthony Chrzanowski) A mudslide Friday night has forced the temporary closure of Highway 93 near the junction of Highway 11 near Mt. Murchison. (Photo: Anthony Chrzanowski)
    A Friday night mudslide on Highway 93 has temporarily closed the road.

    The incident took place Friday night, just before 10:30 p.m., approximately five kilometres south of the junction of Highway 11, close to Mt. Murchison.

    According to a social media posting by @511Alberta, the highway remains closed at 10:10 a.m. Saturday morning.

    No other information is available.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

